特価ブランド vintage made in USA AG silver leather その他

アメリカ製ビンテージ AG のレザーパンツです。
シルバーメーカーが作ったクロスデザインがめちゃくちゃかっこいいです。
革の品質も非常に良く、厚みがあります。
素晴らしい逸品です。
クロスパッチもありますのでとっても素敵です！
小さなダメージ等が若干ありますが全体的な程度は非常によくまだまだご使用頂けます。
クロムハーツ好きにも非常にお勧めの逸品です。
サイズ32
全長100ウエスト82股下75
他にも出品してるので見てください。

アメリカ製ビンテージ AG のレザーパンツです。シルバーメーカーが作ったクロスデザインがめちゃくちゃかっこいいです。革の品質も非常に良く、厚みがあります。素晴らしい逸品です。クロスパッチもありますのでとっても素敵です！小さなダメージ等が若干ありますが全体的な程度は非常によくまだまだご使用頂けます。クロムハーツ好きにも非常にお勧めの逸品です。サイズ32全長100ウエスト82股下75他にも出品してるので見てください。

