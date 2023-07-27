【★大感謝セール】 RANCID ...And Out Come The Wolves Tシャツ Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

カラー···ピンク
袖丈···半袖
柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）
ネック···クルーネック
RANCIDの名作「...And Out Come The Wolves」の歌詞がプリントされたTシャツです。
RUBY SOHOの歌詞などもありつつ、タイダイのインパクトもあってパンクTシャツとしては、オーラがあります。
タグが切り取られてしまっていて、若干首周りの糸のほつれがあります。
サイズ表記がないのですが、肩幅約49cm、身幅約50cm、着丈約65cmくらいで、L相当かなと思います。
素人採寸なので、若干の誤差はご容赦ください。

カラー···ピンク袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）ネック···クルーネックRANCIDの名作「...And Out Come The Wolves」の歌詞がプリントされたTシャツです。RUBY SOHOの歌詞などもありつつ、タイダイのインパクトもあってパンクTシャツとしては、オーラがあります。タグが切り取られてしまっていて、若干首周りの糸のほつれがあります。サイズ表記がないのですが、肩幅約49cm、身幅約50cm、着丈約65cmくらいで、L相当かなと思います。素人採寸なので、若干の誤差はご容赦ください。

