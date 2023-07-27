割引 MYLANマイラン　Box Pleated Dress 2021ss ロングワンピース

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

MYLANマイランのBox Pleated Dressです。
試着のみで、着る機会がないので、クローゼット整理のため出品いたします。自宅保管ですので、神経質な方はお控えください。
以下引用です。
MYLANを代表するアイコニックな生地、イタリア・バガニーニ社の上質なリネンを使った新作ドレスが登場！
リネンのリラックスした着心地と、カッチリとした印象を与えるデザインが大人の女性の気品と落ち着きを感じさせる1枚です。
フロントはボタンで留めるカシュクール調。デザインアクセントにもなっているタックとウエストの切り替えの相乗効果で、立体的で女性らしいシルエットに仕上がっています。
袖下にスリットが入っていて、動くたびにパイピングの裏地がチラッと見えるのも可愛い！
フロントをあけてガウンとして使うことも可能です。
「ストーン」は、モダンなグレー。裏地にはサンフラワーイエローの裏地を潜ませました。MYLANらしい遊びのある配色を楽しんでください。
着丈：122cm
肩幅：56cm
バスト：88cm
裾周り：323cm
袖丈：24cm
袖口周り：54cm
材質　リネン100%、別布：コットン100%
定価　86000円

