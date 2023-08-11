お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
バーゲンで 【M.2 SSD】1TB WD BLACK SN850X PCパーツ

商品の説明

保守用に保管しておりました。入れ替えの為出品しております。未使用未開封品となります。ヒートシンク無しの高速モデル。
Western Digital WDS100T2X0E
シリーズ：SN850X
容量：1TB
M.2 type2280(22×80) PCIe
PCI-Express (4.0) X4 NVMe
シーケンシャルリード：最大 7300MB/sec
シーケンシャルライト：最大 6300MB/sec
週末のみ発送作業を行いますので、お急ぎの方はご遠慮下さい。
到着後、動作確認を頂いた上で受取確定頂ければ大丈夫です。当方全く急ぎません。

商品の情報

商品の状態新品、未使用
44分钟前

¥12,500 ¥10,625

(税込) 送料込み
6
6
商品の情報

コメント (6)

fec64c6a3727
