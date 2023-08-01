【ネット限定】 3way その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

スコップ　バール　ツルハシになる優れものです。
箱の長さ100㌢あります。
定価19800円する物のようです。
理研化機工業　特救

スコップ　バール　ツルハシになる優れものです。箱の長さ100㌢あります。定価19800円する物のようです。理研化機工業　特救

40分钟前

商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. その他
    3. その他
    4. 3way
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
出品者

cb3986ae38aab7

 1405

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (10)

cb3986ae38aab7
