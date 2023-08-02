人気の雑貨がズラリ！ TODAYFUL H1738 Cocoon Dress Mexican ロングワンピース

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
TODAYFUL(トゥデイフル)
"Cocoon Mexican Dress"
コクーンメキシカンドレス
しっかりボリューム感のある生地と、コクーンシルエットが可愛いメキシカンドレス。メンズの古着に多いメキシカンパーカーを、todayfulらしいワンピースに落とし込んだ1枚。深めのVネックと、2枚仕立てになっていてしっかりと立体感が出るフードがポイント。
11910308
定価¥23,100
カラーエクリュ
素材、コットン55%、リネン40%ウール5%
サイズ36
￼裄丈58センチ身幅65センチ着丈116センチ

TODAYFUL(トゥデイフル) "Cocoon Mexican Dress"コクーンメキシカンドレスしっかりボリューム感のある生地と、コクーンシルエットが可愛いメキシカンドレス。メンズの古着に多いメキシカンパーカーを、todayfulらしいワンピースに落とし込んだ1枚。深めのVネックと、2枚仕立てになっていてしっかりと立体感が出るフードがポイント。11910308定価¥23,100カラーエクリュ素材、コットン55%、リネン40%ウール5% サイズ36 ￼裄丈58センチ身幅65センチ着丈116センチ

