2022人気特価 GRAMICCI nonnative CLIMBER PANTS EASY ワークパンツ/カーゴパンツ

説明不要の定番商品、nonnative別注のGRAMICCIになります。

グラミチと言えばアウトドア、アメカジの代名詞的ウエアですが

nonnnativeらしいアメカジ感を消しどこかテックウエアを感じるデザインに昇華されてます。

こちらはUAとのトリプルネームになり細畝のコーデュロイ素材になります。

コットンツイルですと色落ちによるアタリが微妙ですが後染めコーデュロイ素材なので

カーハートのダック生地じゃないですが

色落ちすると立体感が生まれ雰囲気良くなって行くと思います。

カラーはブラック(黒)

サイズ詳細は平置き計測でウエスト40cm

股上約30〜32cm(180°ガゼットなので正確な位置が分からないので約とします。画像8)

股下76cm

裾幅19cm(ドローコードで調節可)

状態:20回程使用したので使用感がございます。

目立ったダメージ、汚れ等無く綺麗にご使用可能です。

カラー···ブラック

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M ブランド ノンネイティブ 商品の状態 傷や汚れあり

