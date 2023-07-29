お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース

商品の説明

こちらの商品はリク様専用となります。
画像60枚 シャーベル ベース 初心者 ビギナー エレキベース Charvel
質問、コメント、そしてご検討いただき感謝いたします。
YAMAHA BB1025 亀田誠治カラー 5弦ベース
新品同様なので大変綺麗ですが念の為クリーニング、メンテナンスをしてすぐに発送できるように梱包まで済ませておきますので安心してご購入くださいませ。
Sterling by MUSICMAN RAY34　マッチングヘッド

バッカス　BJB-400R キャンディアップルレッド

【近々値上げします7/2】Fender Japan PB70 プレシジョンベース
Sireの5弦ベース、M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generationです。
Sugi NB5BR 33' BM/A-MAHO

みるし様専用　MOMOSE　MJ-Five2-STD/NJ (WBD)
去年の7月に新品未展示のものを購入したのですが趣味に割く時間がなく、触ったのも1時間未満と室内での音出しのみ、その後付属のギグケースの中で保管しておりました。
FENDER DELUXE MOLDED CASE ELECTRIC BASS
目立つ傷はもちろん無く、ネックも出音も問題ありません。
美品 Epiphone ThunderBird ギブソン ベース サンダーバード
フレットの減りもありません。
caribe-6様 専用
ロッドも手をつけておりません。
【4725】 sire v3 4st Marcus Miller 監修 弦替不要
今年の7月までメーカー保証も残っております。
【BOSS】WAZA-AIR BASS 【美品中古】
国内への入荷は年に数本あるか無いかのレアなモデルです。
Spector euro4　中古美品

フェルナンデス型番不明　エレキベース
仕様といたしましては
FERNANDES MV-65NS 美品！Thunderbird
ボディはスワンプアッシュ、裏通しも可能なブリッジ。
Squier FSR affinity JB LPB エレキベース
ネックはメイプルとマホガニーの5ピース、指板はエボニー。
リク様専用／Sire M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generation
フレットのエッジのロールオフ処理。
美品！Gypsy Rose PJタイプ 女の子向け 女性 かわいい ピンク ラメ
5弦にありがたい35インチスケール、さらに24フレット。
Ibanez エレキベース SRT800DX
ハムバッカー×2、アクティブ18V仕様。
EDWARDS E-AM-138QM 5弦モデル セイモアダンカンPU搭載
コントロールは手元で調整できる部分が多く、18V駆動との組み合わせによりベース単体でかなり細かく音が作れます。
ぽん様専用Squier by Fender Precision Bass CAR
※コントロール部につきましては画像を載せましたのでご参照ください(画像がM7になっておりますが同様になります)
YAMAHA TRBX304 Active bass White ヤマハ ベース

grassroots ikuo GR-LW-II ミニベース エレキベース
この価格帯でこれだけ豪華な仕様を持つベースは他にありません。
coolz ZJB-M1R カラーオーダー ミディアムスケール・ジャズベース
塗装も高級感があり丁寧で作りも良く、手にした個人的な感想としては20万円クラスの5弦ベースと比べても遜色ありません。
Fender Japan FL Jazz bass JB62 Eシリアル

Warwick RockBass Corvette $$ 5弦

【値下】ERNIE BALL by MUSICMAN STERLING 1994
極美品ではございますがあくまで素人の確認、保管になります。
Fender American Pro Precision bass
返品は不可とさせていただきますのでそれを踏まえた上でご購入ください。
⭐︎値下げしました⭐︎FGN(フジゲン) EMJ エレキベース

画像60枚 シャーベル ベース 初心者 ビギナー エレキベース Charvel
発送はギグケースに入れ負担にならぬよう隙間等をプチプチで保護した上でダンボールで梱包する予定です。
YAMAHA BB1025 亀田誠治カラー 5弦ベース
※匿名配送が可能なサイズに収まらないため、ご購入後に購入者様の送り先を伺いますのでご了承ください。

Sterling by MUSICMAN RAY34　マッチングヘッド

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

バッカス　BJB-400R キャンディアップルレッド

【近々値上げします7/2】Fender Japan PB70 プレシジョンベース

Sugi NB5BR 33' BM/A-MAHO

みるし様専用　MOMOSE　MJ-Five2-STD/NJ (WBD)

FENDER DELUXE MOLDED CASE ELECTRIC BASS

美品 Epiphone ThunderBird ギブソン ベース サンダーバード

caribe-6様 専用

【4725】 sire v3 4st Marcus Miller 監修 弦替不要

【BOSS】WAZA-AIR BASS 【美品中古】
こちらの商品はリク様専用となります。質問、コメント、そしてご検討いただき感謝いたします。新品同様なので大変綺麗ですが念の為クリーニング、メンテナンスをしてすぐに発送できるように梱包まで済ませておきますので安心してご購入くださいませ。Sireの5弦ベース、M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generationです。去年の7月に新品未展示のものを購入したのですが趣味に割く時間がなく、触ったのも1時間未満と室内での音出しのみ、その後付属のギグケースの中で保管しておりました。目立つ傷はもちろん無く、ネックも出音も問題ありません。フレットの減りもありません。ロッドも手をつけておりません。今年の7月までメーカー保証も残っております。国内への入荷は年に数本あるか無いかのレアなモデルです。仕様といたしましてはボディはスワンプアッシュ、裏通しも可能なブリッジ。ネックはメイプルとマホガニーの5ピース、指板はエボニー。フレットのエッジのロールオフ処理。5弦にありがたい35インチスケール、さらに24フレット。ハムバッカー×2、アクティブ18V仕様。コントロールは手元で調整できる部分が多く、18V駆動との組み合わせによりベース単体でかなり細かく音が作れます。※コントロール部につきましては画像を載せましたのでご参照ください(画像がM7になっておりますが同様になります)この価格帯でこれだけ豪華な仕様を持つベースは他にありません。塗装も高級感があり丁寧で作りも良く、手にした個人的な感想としては20万円クラスの5弦ベースと比べても遜色ありません。極美品ではございますがあくまで素人の確認、保管になります。返品は不可とさせていただきますのでそれを踏まえた上でご購入ください。発送はギグケースに入れ負担にならぬよう隙間等をプチプチで保護した上でダンボールで梱包する予定です。※匿名配送が可能なサイズに収まらないため、ご購入後に購入者様の送り先を伺いますのでご了承ください。

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース

55分钟前

【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース

¥70,000 ¥37,100

(税込) 送料込み
8
8
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

53679b5a7d9d35

 423

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (8)

53679b5a7d9d35
【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース 【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース

リク様専用／Sire M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generation mbprevent.com

リク様専用／Sire M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generation mbprevent.com


Sire M5-SWAMP-ASH-5-2NDGEN-NT 5-String RH Marcus Miller M5 Electric Bass - Natural m5-swamp-ash-5-2-ndgen-nt

Sire M5-SWAMP-ASH-5-2NDGEN-NT 5-String RH Marcus Miller M5 Electric Bass - Natural m5-swamp-ash-5-2-ndgen-nt


Sire M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generation NT (Natural)【5弦ベース】（新品

Sire M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generation NT (Natural)【5弦ベース】（新品


Sire Marcus Miller M5 Ash 5 Strings Bass Guitar (2nd Generation)

Sire Marcus Miller M5 Ash 5 Strings Bass Guitar (2nd Generation)


Sire Marcus Miller M5 4st Swamp Ash 2nd Generation Bass in

Sire Marcus Miller M5 4st Swamp Ash 2nd Generation Bass in


Sire Marcus Miller M5 4st Swamp Ash 2nd Generation Bass in

Sire Marcus Miller M5 4st Swamp Ash 2nd Generation Bass in


Sire MARCUS MILLER M5 Swamp Ash 5 TBL Transparent Blue / 5-String Bass / 2nd Generation

Sire MARCUS MILLER M5 Swamp Ash 5 TBL Transparent Blue / 5-String Bass / 2nd Generation

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース
© www.inba.net, Inc.