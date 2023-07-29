【税込】 M5 リク様専用／Sire Ash Generation 2nd 5st ベース

こちらの商品はリク様専用となります。

質問、コメント、そしてご検討いただき感謝いたします。

新品同様なので大変綺麗ですが念の為クリーニング、メンテナンスをしてすぐに発送できるように梱包まで済ませておきますので安心してご購入くださいませ。

Sireの5弦ベース、M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generationです。

去年の7月に新品未展示のものを購入したのですが趣味に割く時間がなく、触ったのも1時間未満と室内での音出しのみ、その後付属のギグケースの中で保管しておりました。

目立つ傷はもちろん無く、ネックも出音も問題ありません。

フレットの減りもありません。

ロッドも手をつけておりません。

今年の7月までメーカー保証も残っております。

国内への入荷は年に数本あるか無いかのレアなモデルです。

仕様といたしましては

ボディはスワンプアッシュ、裏通しも可能なブリッジ。

ネックはメイプルとマホガニーの5ピース、指板はエボニー。

リク様専用／Sire M5 Ash 5st 2nd Generation

フレットのエッジのロールオフ処理。

5弦にありがたい35インチスケール、さらに24フレット。

ハムバッカー×2、アクティブ18V仕様。

コントロールは手元で調整できる部分が多く、18V駆動との組み合わせによりベース単体でかなり細かく音が作れます。

※コントロール部につきましては画像を載せましたのでご参照ください(画像がM7になっておりますが同様になります)

この価格帯でこれだけ豪華な仕様を持つベースは他にありません。

塗装も高級感があり丁寧で作りも良く、手にした個人的な感想としては20万円クラスの5弦ベースと比べても遜色ありません。

極美品ではございますがあくまで素人の確認、保管になります。

返品は不可とさせていただきますのでそれを踏まえた上でご購入ください。

発送はギグケースに入れ負担にならぬよう隙間等をプチプチで保護した上でダンボールで梱包する予定です。

※匿名配送が可能なサイズに収まらないため、ご購入後に購入者様の送り先を伺いますのでご了承ください。

商品の情報 商品の状態 未使用に近い

