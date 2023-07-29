お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【ポイント10倍】 dell Inspiron 7380 ノートPC

商品の説明

画面サイズ···13.3インチ
OS···Windows11
CPU種類···Corei7
カラー···シルバー
メモリ···16GB
SSD ··· NVMe 512GB
初期化済み
箱有り
天板に少し傷がありますが、それ以外は綺麗です。
液晶画面には保護シートを貼っています。
家で使っていました。
ACアダプタに、磁石がくっつけてあります。裏のシールが取れそうなので、そのままにしてあります。写真参照。
側面のインターフェースなどは
左側：USB 3.1 Gen1 Tpye-C、HDMI、USB 3.1 Gen1 、イヤフォンジャック、
右側：USB 3.1 Gen1、SDカード
詳細なスペックは、メーカーのホームページを参照ください。
https://www.dell.com/support/home/ja-jp/product-support/product/inspiron-13-7380-laptop/docs

