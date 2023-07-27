【SALE／37%OFF】 AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO CT8012 011 スニーカー

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO CT8012 011
ナイキ　エアジョーダン11です。
2020年生産の復刻品になります。
付属品は黒タグ、箱（若干のダメージはご了承ください。）になります。
状態は画像でご確認お願い致します。
サイズ
us9h 27.5cm
メインカラー···ブラック

AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO CT8012 011ナイキ　エアジョーダン11です。2020年生産の復刻品になります。付属品は黒タグ、箱（若干のダメージはご了承ください。）になります。状態は画像でご確認お願い致します。サイズus9h 27.5cmメインカラー···ブラック

