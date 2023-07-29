ファッション Series Xbox S SSD 512GB その他

「Xbox Series S」

定価: ￥ 32980

中古品 Xbox Series S 本体と電源ケーブル、外箱、内箱のみです。

2021年12月に購入したものです。

内容

本体

hdmiケーブル

電源ケーブル

付属コントローラー(電池無し typecケーブル無し)

商品の情報 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

