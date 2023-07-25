卸売 米軍 SLEEPING BAG INTERMEDIATE COLD TYPE 1 寝袋/寝具

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

米軍基地放出品　サバゲー　ミリタリー 米軍寝袋
米軍基地放出品　サバゲー　ミリタリー 米軍寝袋自宅保管の未使用品、デッドストックですが、長期保管のため、未使用品に近い状態とさせて頂いてます。全体的に状態良いです。77年です。カラーはODグリーンです。即購入OKです。#ミリタリー #米軍寝袋#米軍#実物#SLEEPING BAG INTERMEDIATE COLD TYPE 1

