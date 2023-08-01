お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
激安大特価！ SAINT YVES LAURENT Gray JACKET TAILORED テーラードジャケット

商品の説明

＊ブランド…YVES SAINT LAURENT
⭐美品⭐バタクハウスカット　ビスポーク　ジャケット　ハウスモデル 22万

50s〜60s L.L.Bean テーラードジャケット　千鳥柄　筆記体タグ
＊製造年...1970年代
EDIFISEセットアップ

ポロラルフローレン　ツイード　ジャケット　ブレザー　36
＊生産国...FRANCE
【未使用品】イートウツ　E. Tautz ジャケット　34

Supreme Leather Blazer シュプリーム レザー ブレザー
＊素材...Wool
Public Tokyo ユーティリティオーバーサイズシャツ

YOKO SAKAMOTO 23SS セットアップ ヨーコ サカモト
＊表記サイズ...None（S-M程度）
『CIVARIZE』レース切り替えフェイクレイヤードテーラードジャケット

サルトリア パルテノペア ストライプ テーラード グレー サイズ48*BC416
＊実寸サイズ...41/48.5/76.5/62.5（肩幅/身幅/着丈/袖丈）
AD1992 COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS 90s
採寸方法により若干の誤差はあります。
Burberry ストライプジャケット
肩幅:前身頃の肩先のステッチから肩先のステッチまでの直線距離cm
【BURBERRYBLACKLABEL】美品バーバリー サファリジャケット
身幅:前身頃の脇下ステッチから脇下ステッチまでの直線距離cm
ADRER　エクストラクオリティーオーバーテーラードジャケット
着丈:後ろ身頃の襟などを含まない首元のステッチから裾までの直線距離cm
kolor カラー 20SS T/W ライトクロスJACKET チャコールグレー
袖丈:前身頃の肩先ステッチから袖先までの直線距離cm
vintage レトロ古着 ヨーロピアン ベージュ チロリアン ジャケット 原宿

DISCOVERED レイヤードルーズジャケット
＊コンディション...ユーズド
UNITED TOKYO 【新品】テーラードジャケット

ボリオリ　ジャケット　メンズ
＊商品説明...
新品タグ付き　CIRCOLO1901 チルコロジャケット　48
サンローランのテーラードジャケットです。
LAD MUSICIAN ラッドミュージシャン ドット柄 ロングジャケット
カラーはグレーです。
美品Lardini ニットジャケット S ラルディーニ ウール ネイビー
フランス製で1970年代後期頃のものです。
【送料無料】マーガレットハウエルのテーラードジャケット　Mサイズ
センターベントでシングルの2ボタンの形です。
comoli 製品染ジャケット
アメリカの百貨店のFamous Barrで販売されていたものになります。
NOID フラワーコーデュロイジャケット
目立つダメージはありませんが肩パットが外されている状態で少しカジュアルな印象になります。
バーニーズニューヨーク 紺ブレ 銀ボタン 2B 52サイズ
着用者の体型は170cm60kgです。
Belvest ベルベスト ネイビー ホップサック 2B ジャケット
サイズ表記がありませんが実寸サイズを御参考に御検討ください。
COMME CA ISM コムサイズム テーラードジャケット 本革 【羊革】
ご不明な点やご質問等ございましたらお気軽にお問い合わせください。
【新品未使用】22ss British Work Jacket Brown
カラー...グレー
60s〜70s ダブルジャケット
柄・デザイン...無地
Paul Smith美品✨シルク混メンズテーラードジャケット L
素材...ウール
【美品】バーバリー　ブラックレーベル　春夏　シルク混　テーラードジャケット　S
アウター形...シングル
【希少】90年代　コムデギャルソンオムプリュス チェックテーラードジャケット
季節感...春、秋、冬

【新品未使用】COMOLI 20SS ウール2Bセットアップ　チャコール

商品の情報

商品のサイズS
ブランドイヴサンローラン
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

ARNYS アルニス モールスキン ジャケット

maison martin margiela h&m ドッキングジャケット　42

バーバリーロンドン　テーラードジャケットカシミヤ混金ボタン　シャドーフォースロゴ

【新品・未着用】CK カルバンクライン　ジャケット

EVER GREEN 08FW 復刻 脱色 燕尾 ジャケット

caruso butterfly ジャケット

21年モデル◎ theory セオリー テーラードジャケット 現行 M ベージュ

冬物値下げ【美品】ラルディーニ　ジャケット　42

【希少！】JOHN LAWRENCE SULLIVAN セットアップ　アーカイブ
＊ブランド…YVES SAINT LAURENT＊製造年...1970年代＊生産国...FRANCE＊素材...Wool＊表記サイズ...None（S-M程度）＊実寸サイズ...41/48.5/76.5/62.5（肩幅/身幅/着丈/袖丈）採寸方法により若干の誤差はあります。肩幅:前身頃の肩先のステッチから肩先のステッチまでの直線距離cm身幅:前身頃の脇下ステッチから脇下ステッチまでの直線距離cm着丈:後ろ身頃の襟などを含まない首元のステッチから裾までの直線距離cm袖丈:前身頃の肩先ステッチから袖先までの直線距離cm＊コンディション...ユーズド＊商品説明...サンローランのテーラードジャケットです。カラーはグレーです。フランス製で1970年代後期頃のものです。センターベントでシングルの2ボタンの形です。アメリカの百貨店のFamous Barrで販売されていたものになります。目立つダメージはありませんが肩パットが外されている状態で少しカジュアルな印象になります。着用者の体型は170cm60kgです。サイズ表記がありませんが実寸サイズを御参考に御検討ください。ご不明な点やご質問等ございましたらお気軽にお問い合わせください。カラー...グレー柄・デザイン...無地素材...ウールアウター形...シングル季節感...春、秋、冬

商品の情報

商品のサイズS
ブランドイヴサンローラン
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

激安大特価！ SAINT YVES LAURENT Gray JACKET TAILORED テーラードジャケット

44分钟前

激安大特価！ SAINT YVES LAURENT Gray JACKET TAILORED テーラードジャケット

¥12,400 ¥10,540

(税込) 送料込み
4
14
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

a772cf60

 1409

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (14)

a772cf60
激安大特価！ SAINT YVES LAURENT Gray JACKET TAILORED テーラードジャケット 激安大特価！ SAINT YVES LAURENT Gray JACKET TAILORED テーラードジャケット

YSL Yves Saint Laurent Pour Homme Grey Suit Jacket Mens Size 97

YSL Yves Saint Laurent Pour Homme Grey Suit Jacket Mens Size 97


Vintage YSL Yves Saint Laurent Men's Wool Tweed Sport Suit Jacket Size 40

Vintage YSL Yves Saint Laurent Men's Wool Tweed Sport Suit Jacket Size 40


Yves Saint Laurent Variation Vintage Jacket/fr 40 Usa8/grey - Etsy

Yves Saint Laurent Variation Vintage Jacket/fr 40 Usa8/grey - Etsy


Double-breasted checked wool-blend blazer

Double-breasted checked wool-blend blazer


Vintage 90s Yves Saint Laurent Military Blazer

Vintage 90s Yves Saint Laurent Military Blazer


Saint Laurent Tailored Single-breasted Blazer In Black | ModeSens

Saint Laurent Tailored Single-breasted Blazer In Black | ModeSens


Saint Laurent Cropped Wool-blend Tweed Jacket In Multicolor | ModeSens

Saint Laurent Cropped Wool-blend Tweed Jacket In Multicolor | ModeSens

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 激安大特価！ SAINT YVES LAURENT Gray JACKET TAILORED テーラードジャケット
© www.inba.net, Inc.