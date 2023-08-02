★お求めやすく価格改定★ NFL STARTER New JACKET Patriots England マウンテンパーカー

アメリカのアメフトチーム、ニューイングランドペイトリオッツのナイロンジャケットです。

ハーフジップのプルオーバージャケットです。

90年代のヴィンテージ、スターターの韓国製です。

今人気の古着ですね。

やっぱ昔のものって色使いが奇抜で良いんです！同じ色で同じような形で作っても綺麗に出来すぎてて、やっぱり90年代方がかっこいいと思ってしまいます。

背中のワッペンもインパクト強くて最高です。

ペイトリオッツってのも渋くて気に入ってます。

チーム名の由来は本拠ニューイングランド（北東部6州の総称）がアメリカ独立戦争の舞台だった事から愛国者を意味するPatriotsを採用した。1971年、ボストン（マサチューセッツ州）近郊の北東部の州からの要望でニューイングランド・ペイトリオッツに改称した。チームフラッグにはアメリカが独立した際の13州当時の国旗が描かれている。

サイズXL

着丈74

身幅69

肩幅、袖丈、縫い目がないので測れません。

中古です。

多少の使用感あります。

目立たないですが古い物なのでシミ、汚れあります。

中古、ヴィンテージにご理解ある方よろしくお願いします。

他にも、パタゴニア、ノースフェイス、アディダスジャージ、オールドナイキ、チャンピオン、ステューシー、リーバイス、MLB 、NFL、NBA、ヴィンテージ古着、等のコレクションアイテム等を多数出品してますのでご興味ある方は是非よろしくお願いします。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ XL(LL) ブランド スターター 商品の状態 やや傷や汚れあり

アメリカのアメフトチーム、ニューイングランドペイトリオッツのナイロンジャケットです。ハーフジップのプルオーバージャケットです。90年代のヴィンテージ、スターターの韓国製です。今人気の古着ですね。やっぱ昔のものって色使いが奇抜で良いんです！同じ色で同じような形で作っても綺麗に出来すぎてて、やっぱり90年代方がかっこいいと思ってしまいます。背中のワッペンもインパクト強くて最高です。ペイトリオッツってのも渋くて気に入ってます。チーム名の由来は本拠ニューイングランド（北東部6州の総称）がアメリカ独立戦争の舞台だった事から愛国者を意味するPatriotsを採用した。1971年、ボストン（マサチューセッツ州）近郊の北東部の州からの要望でニューイングランド・ペイトリオッツに改称した。チームフラッグにはアメリカが独立した際の13州当時の国旗が描かれている。サイズXL着丈74身幅69肩幅、袖丈、縫い目がないので測れません。中古です。多少の使用感あります。目立たないですが古い物なのでシミ、汚れあります。中古、ヴィンテージにご理解ある方よろしくお願いします。

