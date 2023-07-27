お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【楽天スーパーセール】 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s ノートPC

商品の説明

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。
NECノートアップリサイクル品(安心のセンドバック保証付)

【フルセット！】APPLE iPad Pro 11 cellular 64GB
Lenovo Thinkpad T460S
【美品! ！早い者勝ち！】Dynabook TX/77MWH
OS：Windows 10 Pro (64bit)
Macbook pro M1 MAX 16インチ 32GB
CPU：Core i5-6200U 2.30 GHz　ターボ・ブースト　2.40 GHz
SONY Windows11Core i7 SSD512GB HDD1000GB
メモリ：8GB
新品 HP ノートパソコン オフィス win11 WEBカメラ マウス付き8
SSD：512GB
リンゴが光る！MacBookPro13inch Core i5 カスタマイズ仕様
グラフィックス：Intel UHD Graphics 520
Mac book air ｍ1
画面: 14 インチ　FHD 1920x1080
2022最新Macbook air 13.6インチ　256GB MLXW3J/A
Bluetooth：〇
新品同様 Apple MacBook Pro　★MD103J/A★15インチ
WiFi無線LAN：〇
〔美品〕MacBook Air 11インチ｜カメラ｜薄型高速PC｜128GB
WiFi有線LAN：〇
【美品】Thinkpad☘爆速SSD256GB☘Core i5第8世代☘メモ8G
Webカメラ：〇
MacBook Pro16インチ 16GB SSD512GB AppleCare

GALLERIA GCL1650TGF ゲーミングノートパソコン　ジャンク
付属品：本体、AC電源アダブター
MacBookPro 14インチ M1Pro (Mid2021) シルバー 美品

Windows11 オフィス付き　Core i7 SSD LENOVOパソコン
中古品となりますので、新品をお求めの方や神経質な方はご購入をお控えくださいますようお願いいたします。
change2022様　thinkpad x1 Japan limited

おすすめのノートパソコンX1 Carbon Corei7-8565 サクサク動き
質問あれば連絡いただければ回答致します。
NEC LAVIE パソコン White
宜しくお願い致します。
【お買い得】保存大容量❣️設定済みですぐ使える✨黒ノートパソコン✨初心者向け◎

最終値下げ！美品！Macbook pro M1 512GB

DELL Inspiron14 5415 Ryzen5 5500 RAM16GB
製品年式...2017
正規Office付‼️ Dell　Latitude　7280　ノートパソコン　i7
シリーズ...ThinkPad
macbook Air 11インチ 2014
画面サイズ...13～14.4インチ
Lenovo X1 Carbon(1st gen)
CPU種類...Corei5
MacBookAir A1465 11" mid2013 8GB 121GB
OS...Windows10
AOKZOE A1 大容量バッテリー　16gb/1tb 　国内正式版
メモリ...8～15GB
TOSHIBA dynabook T75/NR SSD1TB
SSD容量...512GB

富士通 ノートパソコンS935 13.3型/ 10GB SSD 480GB

商品の情報

ブランドレノボ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

東芝PC✨サクサク動く✨薄型✨ノートパソコン✨人気のdynabook✨

カメラ内蔵大容量PC LIFEBOOK AH77M 高性能i7/大容量1TB

【30日保障有り+整備品】CASIO HX-3 モノクロ液晶 ワープロ

【新生活応援価格】届いてすぐ使える⭐️新品SSD256GB⭐️ノートパソコン

MacBook Pro 2020 Space Gray

Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13 /8GB

アップル | iPad Pro 11インチ 第二世代Wi-Fi(キーボード付き)

極美品の２０２２年製！第１０世代クワッドコアに新品ＳＳＤ２５６ＧＢ＆１６Ｇメモリ

WEBカメラ付ノートパソコン✨鮮やかレッド❗️設定済⭕️たっぷり大容量！
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。Lenovo Thinkpad T460SOS：Windows 10 Pro (64bit)CPU：Core i5-6200U 2.30 GHz　ターボ・ブースト　2.40 GHzメモリ：8GBSSD：512GBグラフィックス：Intel UHD Graphics 520画面: 14 インチ　FHD 1920x1080 Bluetooth：〇WiFi無線LAN：〇WiFi有線LAN：〇Webカメラ：〇付属品：本体、AC電源アダブター中古品となりますので、新品をお求めの方や神経質な方はご購入をお控えくださいますようお願いいたします。質問あれば連絡いただければ回答致します。宜しくお願い致します。製品年式...2017シリーズ...ThinkPad画面サイズ...13～14.4インチCPU種類...Corei5OS...Windows10メモリ...8～15GBSSD容量...512GB

商品の情報

ブランドレノボ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

【楽天スーパーセール】 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s ノートPC

15分钟前

【楽天スーパーセール】 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s ノートPC

¥14,000 ¥11,900

(税込) 送料込み
7
12
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

43d2966a6be2d8

 442

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (12)

43d2966a6be2d8
【楽天スーパーセール】 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s ノートPC 【楽天スーパーセール】 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s ノートPC

Lenovo Thinkpad T460s

Lenovo Thinkpad T460s


Lenovo ThinkPad T460s (Core i5, Full HD) Ultrabook Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s (Core i5, Full HD) Ultrabook Review


Lenovo ThinkPad T460s (Core i5, Full HD) Ultrabook Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s (Core i5, Full HD) Ultrabook Review


Lenovo T460s Ultrabook 20FA (14in FHD, Intel i5-6300U 2.4GHz, 8GB

Lenovo T460s Ultrabook 20FA (14in FHD, Intel i5-6300U 2.4GHz, 8GB


Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Refurbished Ultrabook Laptop | Refurbish Canada

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Refurbished Ultrabook Laptop | Refurbish Canada


Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Intel Core i7-6600U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Dual Battery, Win10 Pro64 Like New

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Intel Core i7-6600U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Dual Battery, Win10 Pro64 Like New


Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Review - Full Review and Benchmarks | Laptop Mag

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Review - Full Review and Benchmarks | Laptop Mag

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【楽天スーパーセール】 Lenovo ThinkPad T460s ノートPC
© www.inba.net, Inc.