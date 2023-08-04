【即発送可能】 Smart Keyboard Folio A2038 PC周辺機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

Apple純正のキーボードになります。
使用回数2週間程度の極美品です。
※iPad本体は付きません。キーボードのみの出品となります。
※非常に状態の良い商品になりますが、中古品である事をご理解頂ける方のみご購入お願いします。
参考価格:Apple Store→¥27,800
iPad Air（第4世代)
iPad Pro 12.9 Magic Keyboard
iPad Air（第5世代）
iPad Pro(11インチ）（第1世代）
iPad Pro（11インチ）（第2世代）
iPad Pro (11インチ）（第3世代）
11インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
#iPad11インチ
#iPadAir
#iPadpro

