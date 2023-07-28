お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
高い品質 LINEN RUSTIC set vintage】 up【ameri テーラードジャケット

商品の説明

カラー···オレンジ
柄・デザイン···無地
素材···麻
1〜2回ほど着用しました。
クリーニング済み、シミなどなく美品です。
当方163㎝、52〜4㎏ですがウエスト周りやサイズ感などは問題なかったです。
ご参考にしてください。
★パンツ
定価16,500円
s size
ウエスト62〜71
ヒップ48
股上30.5
股下68.5
もも周り31.5
裾周り29
★ジャケット
定価22,000円
s size
着丈:74cm
肩幅:40cm
袖丈:56cm
袖幅:29cm
バスト:50.5cm
セットアップ販売❕
リトアニアリネンを使ったジャケット。
リネンの歴史が長いリトアニアという国で作られた生地を使用しています。
ヨーロッパ特有の風合いや色合いが特徴的で、落ち感のあるサラッとした肌触りとなっています。
ジャケットはヘリンボーンでのお作りのため、高級感のある仕上がりに。
シンプルなデザインでどんなボトムスとも合わせやすい、着回し力抜群のアイテム。
同じ生地で作成したパンツとのセットアップスタイリングもおすすめです。
---------------------------------
透け感:ベージュのみややあり
裏地:なし
伸縮性:ややあり
光沢感:なし
生地の厚さ:普通
---------------------------------
お取扱い上のご注意
(ネップ糸・スラブ糸使い製品)
この製品の生地に糸ムラ、織ムラが多く見られるのは、素材の風合いを重視した物です。この点をご了承ください。
(麻製品)
・必ずドライクリーニングして下さい。麻は水に濡れると縮みやすく、また水洗いは毛羽立ちや風合いの変化の原因になりますので避けて下さい。
・色の濃い製品はクリーニングの摩擦により色が徐々に白っぽくなります。また、汗や雨等で濡れたまま放置したり着用中、摩擦等で色落ち、色移りすることがありますのでご注意下さい。

商品の情報

商品のサイズS
ブランドアメリヴィンテージ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

高い品質 LINEN RUSTIC set vintage】 up【ameri テーラードジャケット 高い品質 LINEN RUSTIC set vintage】 up【ameri テーラードジャケット

