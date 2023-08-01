お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【18％OFF】 ▪️80’s【CLASH】VINTAGE TEE① Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

商品の説明

８４年のOUT OF CONTROLツアーのシャツです
【サイズ/カラー】- S -
着丈（タグの付け根から）:６１cm
肩幅（袖の付け根から付け根まで）:３７cm
身幅①（脇辺り計測）:３９cm
身幅②（裾辺り計測）:３９cm
袖丈（脇下から）:11cm
165/53の細身で
小さ目ジャストに雰囲気よく着れました！
好みや着方もありますが
~160くらいの方にオススメです！！！
ピンクにグレーが混ざったような珍しい色味です、
微妙なバランスになりそうですが
プリントの妙で絶妙な色味です
#ピンクどれ？ ←でピンクのアイテムchecK!!!
【状態】
状態は使用感はあまり感じられず
生地も厚く確りとしています。
使用回数が少ないのではなく
丈夫な作りだと思われます
【備考】
カラー・シルエットが
プリントにマッチしておりかっこいいです♪♪
パンクな着こなしにぴったりなシルエット/size感です。
活動後期このシルエットで出す（した）事に
当時の気概を感じます！
このデザインは様々なボディやシルエット/長袖などで見掛けますがこちらはとてもバランスの良い一着です
他にもビンテージのバンドtee
clash関連のアイテム/セッズがお好きな方に
おすすめなアイテムを出品してます！
#BEEどれ？ #CLSどれ？ #SEDどれ？
で検索して頂くと見れるので
是非チェックしてみて下さい
ビンテージのバンドバッジも
沢山 出品してます！
まだまだこの年代のものを出してます！
#80sどれ？ で検索してみて下さい
〝 clash big audio dynamite
sex pistols slits damned boy london
black means stussy ステューシー
supreme バンtee バンドtee
vintage ビンテージ 70年代 80年代 70s 80s …〟

８４年のOUT OF CONTROLツアーのシャツです【サイズ/カラー】- S -着丈（タグの付け根から）:６１cm肩幅（袖の付け根から付け根まで）:３７cm身幅①（脇辺り計測）:３９cm身幅②（裾辺り計測）:３９cm袖丈（脇下から）:11cm165/53の細身で小さ目ジャストに雰囲気よく着れました！好みや着方もありますが~160くらいの方にオススメです！！！ピンクにグレーが混ざったような珍しい色味です、微妙なバランスになりそうですがプリントの妙で絶妙な色味です【状態】状態は使用感はあまり感じられず生地も厚く確りとしています。使用回数が少ないのではなく丈夫な作りだと思われます【備考】カラー・シルエットがプリントにマッチしておりかっこいいです♪♪パンクな着こなしにぴったりなシルエット/size感です。活動後期このシルエットで出す（した）事に当時の気概を感じます！このデザインは様々なボディやシルエット/長袖などで見掛けますがこちらはとてもバランスの良い一着です他にもビンテージのバンドteeclash関連のアイテム/セッズがお好きな方におすすめなアイテムを出品してます！

