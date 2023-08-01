【冬バーゲン★特別送料無料！】 Fishman　Beams blancsierra3.9UL LIMITED ロッド

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

Fishman　フィッシュマン【 Beams blancsierra3.9UL LIMITED】（ビームスブランシエラ）（4571487900276）
Beams blancsierra3.9UL LIMITED
（ビームス ブランシエラ3.9UL　リミテッド）
進化した高精度キャスト
ブランシエラに3.9ftのLIMITEDがデビュー。さらにしなやかなティップでバイトを絡めとる。
ブランシエラにリミテッドモデルが追加される。 3.9ftというショートレングスによって川に立ちこんでいてもフリップキャストができるほどだ。 ブランクスは小さなバイトも弾きづらいように、ティップセクションにはチューブラのグラスマテリアルを装備している。それでいてロッドアクションによるトゥイッチにもストレスなく対応。 柔らかいティップだがキャスト時には素早いスナップ効果でポイントへ吸い込まれるような低弾キャストが容易に撃てるという不思議な竿に仕上がった。さらにカスタムメイドで見るようなウッドグリップ（木製）を確保した。これがリミテッドという理由である。
未使用品です。
説明書は付属しておりません。
保管時の小傷、汚れがありますが目立ちません。
全体的にきれいな印象です。
付属品について、ご購入前に必ず画像に目を通して現状をご確認ください。
素人検品のため細かい部分や分解しないと点検できない部分は確認できていません。
完璧な品をお求めの方はご遠慮ください。
フリマ売買のため、保証は適応外となります。
TTT

商品の情報

商品の状態新品、未使用

