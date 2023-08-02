オンラインショップ / RUMCHE Water 2023) Trousers(S/S Print その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
RUMCHE / Water Print Trousers(S/S 2023)
ブルー / FREE
RUMCHE / Water Print Trousers(S/S 2023)

【素材】
表地：ポリエステル100%
裏地：ポリエステル100%
【サイズ】
ウエスト：60cm
ヒップ：104cm
パンツ丈：95.5cm
股上：36.5cm
股下：63cm
もも周り：73cm
すそ周り：73cm
※ウエストゴム
サイドポケットあり
【注意事項】
アイロンは、裏から当てて下さい。
この製品は水洗いによってかたくずれしますので、ドライクリーニングして下さい。
乾燥機のご使用は、お避け下さい。
クリーニングの際は、裏返しにしてクリーニングネットをご使用下さい。
※タグは付いていませんが、未着用の美品です。
購入したものの着用予定がない為、もっと着回してくださる方にお譲りしたいので、出品しました。
MIDWEST
¥36,300(税込)
#MIDWEST
#RUMCHE
#ミッドウエスト
#ラム・シェ

商品の情報

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
ブランドミッドウエスト
商品の状態新品、未使用

RUMCHE / Water Print Trousers(S/S 2023)ブルー / FREE【素材】表地：ポリエステル100%裏地：ポリエステル100%【サイズ】ウエスト：60cmヒップ：104cmパンツ丈：95.5cm股上：36.5cm股下：63cmもも周り：73cmすそ周り：73cm※ウエストゴムサイドポケットあり【注意事項】アイロンは、裏から当てて下さい。この製品は水洗いによってかたくずれしますので、ドライクリーニングして下さい。乾燥機のご使用は、お避け下さい。クリーニングの際は、裏返しにしてクリーニングネットをご使用下さい。※タグは付いていませんが、未着用の美品です。購入したものの着用予定がない為、もっと着回してくださる方にお譲りしたいので、出品しました。MIDWEST¥36,300(税込)#MIDWEST#RUMCHE#ミッドウエスト#ラム・シェ

