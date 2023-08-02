美しい PlayStation4 SONY CUH-2200BB02 1TB 家庭用ゲーム本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

2020年5月頃に家電量販店で新品で購入しました。
最近まで使用してましたので、動作など問題なく使用できます。初期化済みです。
写真に写っているものが全てになります。
購入時に付属していたものが全てあります。
　・本体
　・コントローラー
　・モノラルヘッドセット
　・電源コード
　・HDMIケーブル
　・USBケーブル
　・説明書各種
　・外箱
コントローラーは少し使用感あり。
即購入可能です。
ご不明な点などはお気軽にお問い合わせくださいませ。

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

2020年5月頃に家電量販店で新品で購入しました。最近まで使用してましたので、動作など問題なく使用できます。初期化済みです。写真に写っているものが全てになります。購入時に付属していたものが全てあります。　・本体　・コントローラー　・モノラルヘッドセット　・電源コード　・HDMIケーブル　・USBケーブル　・説明書各種　・外箱コントローラーは少し使用感あり。即購入可能です。ご不明な点などはお気軽にお問い合わせくださいませ。

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

