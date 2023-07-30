お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【本日特価】 Watch Apple series7 GPS 45mm その他

商品の説明

￼ Apple Apple Watch Series 7（GPSモデル）- 45mmミッドナイトアルミニウムケースとミッドナイトスポーツバンド - レギュラー [MKN53J/A]
apple care が今年の11月12日までついてます。
バッテリー最大容量93%
小さい傷がありました。
他写真判断お願い致します。
ケースつけて使用していました。
付属品
本体　未使用バンドML 未使用バンドSM
未使用充電器 箱
ほぼ未使用

あくまでも中古品なので、
色々気になる方はご遠慮下さい。
※すり替え防止の為、返品はできません。
#Apple
#APPLE

Apple Watch series7 45mm GPS
