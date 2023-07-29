新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン

40年代のフレンチビンテージになります。

wind and sea × malbon golf チノパングリーン



メゾンマルジェラ チノパン黒 サイズ46（SからM相当）

素材はかなり肉厚のコットンコーデュロイです。

uniform experiment ストレッチテーパードチノ サイズ4

この色落ちの仕方は人工的には出来ないビンテージならではの風合いが出ています。

stussy チノパン L



新品 マウログリフォーニ コットンパンツ 46 MPT993 Mサイズ チノパン

ベルト紐部分に隠しポケットがあります。懐中時計用のポケットになります。

ノースフェイスパープルレーベル チノパン ナナミカ スタンダード ベイカー

ボタンは当時のオリジナルではなく別のボタンになってます。

80s Levi''s 505 カツラギ ブラック コットンツイル パンツ



bluelug×pwa×under the sun パンツ BROWN Mサイズ

古着やビンテージということをご理解いただいた上でご購入をお願いします。

visvim ビズビム CHINO SHORTS DMGD



フランス軍m52実物チノパン

SIZE：ウエスト:46 ワタリ:39 丈:87 裾幅:26

POLO COUNTRY ポロカン タック デニムパンツ トラウザー ポロ

素人採寸の為誤差はご了承下さい。

HERILL ヘリル 22ss HL Denim Splash Tuck



【新品】NILOS JULIUS 2016SS プリント パンツ 1

30s

22SS Supreme Chino pant Grey stars 34

40s

BEAMS PLUS / 2プリーツ チノ トラウザーズ パンツ メンズ S 紺

vintage

BELL STAMP WEAR FLAPPU CHINO フラップチーノ

French

21ss Supreme PinUpChinoPant / khaki チノパン

corduroy

商品の情報 商品のサイズ FREE SIZE ブランド ヴィンテージ 商品の状態 傷や汚れあり

