お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン

商品の説明

40年代のフレンチビンテージになります。
wind and sea × malbon golf チノパングリーン

メゾンマルジェラ　チノパン黒 サイズ46（SからM相当）
素材はかなり肉厚のコットンコーデュロイです。
uniform experiment ストレッチテーパードチノ サイズ4
この色落ちの仕方は人工的には出来ないビンテージならではの風合いが出ています。
stussy チノパン L

新品 マウログリフォーニ コットンパンツ 46 MPT993 Mサイズ チノパン
ベルト紐部分に隠しポケットがあります。懐中時計用のポケットになります。
ノースフェイスパープルレーベル チノパン ナナミカ スタンダード ベイカー
ボタンは当時のオリジナルではなく別のボタンになってます。
80s Levi''s 505 カツラギ　ブラック　コットンツイル　パンツ

bluelug×pwa×under the sun パンツ　BROWN Mサイズ
古着やビンテージということをご理解いただいた上でご購入をお願いします。
visvim ビズビム CHINO SHORTS DMGD

フランス軍m52実物チノパン
SIZE：ウエスト:46 ワタリ:39 丈:87 裾幅:26
POLO COUNTRY ポロカン タック デニムパンツ トラウザー ポロ
素人採寸の為誤差はご了承下さい。
HERILL ヘリル 22ss HL Denim Splash Tuck

【新品】NILOS JULIUS 2016SS　プリント　パンツ　1
30s
22SS Supreme Chino pant Grey stars 34
40s
BEAMS PLUS / 2プリーツ チノ トラウザーズ　パンツ　メンズ　S　紺
vintage
BELL STAMP WEAR FLAPPU CHINO　フラップチーノ
French
21ss Supreme PinUpChinoPant / khaki チノパン
corduroy

Polar Skate Co. RAILWAY CHINOS - SAND L

商品の情報

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
ブランドヴィンテージ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

JACOB COHEN ホワイトパンツ

モンサンミッシェル　コーデュロイ　ヴィンテージ　モールスキン　ワーク

GUCCIチノパン

Dickies × LIDNM テーパードステッチパンツ M (BEIGE)

AUBETT ワンタック トラウザーズ パンツ ネイビー
40年代のフレンチビンテージになります。素材はかなり肉厚のコットンコーデュロイです。この色落ちの仕方は人工的には出来ないビンテージならではの風合いが出ています。ベルト紐部分に隠しポケットがあります。懐中時計用のポケットになります。ボタンは当時のオリジナルではなく別のボタンになってます。古着やビンテージということをご理解いただいた上でご購入をお願いします。SIZE：ウエスト:46 ワタリ:39 丈:87 裾幅:26素人採寸の為誤差はご了承下さい。30s40svintageFrenchcorduroy

商品の情報

商品のサイズFREE SIZE
ブランドヴィンテージ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン

49分钟前

新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン

¥30,000 ¥17,100

(税込) 送料込み
5
10
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

dc9032e568a

 1060

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (10)

dc9032e568a
新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン 新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン

Vintage 1940s 40s french thick heavyweight grey corduroy trousers

Vintage 1940s 40s french thick heavyweight grey corduroy trousers


Original 1940s Brown French Corduroy Workwear Trousers

Original 1940s Brown French Corduroy Workwear Trousers


Original 1940s French Corduroy Work Trousers - Size 33x29

Original 1940s French Corduroy Work Trousers - Size 33x29


Vintage 1930s 30s 1940s 40s french brwon corduroy hunting riding

Vintage 1930s 30s 1940s 40s french brwon corduroy hunting riding


Vintage / 40's France / Heavy Corduroy pants

Vintage / 40's France / Heavy Corduroy pants


Vintage / 40's France / Heavy Corduroy pants

Vintage / 40's France / Heavy Corduroy pants


Vintage 1940s 40s french thick heavyweight grey corduroy trousers

Vintage 1940s 40s french thick heavyweight grey corduroy trousers

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 新作モデル Vintage 40’s French Trousers Corduroy チノパン
© www.inba.net, Inc.