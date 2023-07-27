お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
超爆安 × FILA ADRER EXP II DISRUPTOR スニーカー

商品の説明

サイズが合わなかったので出品します！
開封のみ、未使用
タグは切ってしまいましたが、あります。
即購入⭕️
【FILA × ADRER 待望のコラボモデル】
インフルエンサー、モデルとしても活躍する「KEI」がデザイン、ディレクションを手掛ける「ADRER（アドラー）」とのコラボレーションスニーカーをリリース。
「着る人の人生を導く服作り、ありのままの自分を好きになる」をコンセプトに同世代から圧倒的な支持を集める「ADRER」。
ディレクター自らが細部まで妥協することなく一つ一つのパーツや素材まで拘った唯一無二なデザインはシンプルながらも存在感のある1足に仕上がっている。
【デザインポイント】
・本体は素材を統一することでハイエンドなデザイン性と、DISRUPTOR II EXPが持つ厚底かつ軽量なプラットフォームデザインで確かなクッショニングを確保。
・シューズ全体をワントーンで仕上げたシンプルでクールなデザイン。
・マットな素材に異素材のエナメルレイヤーをプラスし、さりげないこだわりを演出。
・サイドとヒールカウンターには「ADRER」ロゴを配置。FILAコラボレーションではレアなダブルネームが実現。
・シュータン、サイド、ヒールカウンターの刺繍はブラックにはシルバー、ホワイトには同色のホワイトを採用し、幅広いテイストのスタイリングに対応できるパーフェクトな存在感。
・シューレースホールにはFILA アーバンアウトドアシューズに使用されるメタルギリーとメタルシューレースチップをミックスしよりグレード感をプラス。
・ADRERブランドのシューズアイコン、「METAL RING」パーツを完全別注。
・インソールにはコラボレーションダブルロゴをプリント

商品の情報

商品のサイズ28cm
ブランドフィラ
商品の状態新品、未使用

