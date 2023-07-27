お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【メーカー再生品】 TAG 美品 HEUER 200METERS professional 3000 腕時計(アナログ)

商品の説明

タグホイヤー TAG HEUER 3000 professional 200METERS 正規品
かなり昔に購入した物です。当時流行っていたので、時々使用していました。
ダイバーズウォッチですが、海で使用したことはありません。他の時計をメインで使っていたので、使用頻度は少なく状態は綺麗で美品だと思います。動作確認済みです。
使用していませんが、時計は電池切れのままにしておくと良くないので、電池が切れたら、電池交換はしておりました（最後は1年前に交換済）
専用ケース、ギャランティカード、取説等、購入時の付属品すべて揃っております。ケースの中側は経年劣化により、ボロボロ剥がれてきてます。
購入時にベルトの長さを調節してもらっていますが、その時に外されたコマは全部残っていますので、長さを伸ばすことができます（オリジナルの長さに戻せます）
文字盤：シルバー＆ゴールド
サイズ：横幅約27㎜
ベルト：シルバー&ゴールド
腕周り 約18cm
コマの増減可
購入時のコマ、ネジ付属しています。
美品ですが、使用感のあるアンティークの中古品ですので、この点をご理解いただける方にお譲りしたいと思います。
極度に神経質な方や完璧主義の方はトラブルを避けるため、ご購入をご遠慮ください。
他のサイトにも出品しています。

商品の情報

