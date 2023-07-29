お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
最旬トレンドパンツ Beats by Dr Dre BT OV STUDIO V2 SAMURAI ヘッドフォン

商品の説明

Beats by Dr Dre BT OV STUDIO V2 SAMURAI
高校生のころ国内正規店から購入しました。かんじつ電気さんから購入しております。
本体に致命的なキズ汚れもなく、本体にも充電可能である状態です。写真をご確認くださいませ。
イヤーパッドは一度交換しております。
付属品は写真に載っている通りでございます。
HEADPHONE TYPE: TRADITIONAL HP
Beats by Dr Dre BT OV STUDIO V2 SAMURAI
True Wireless: NOT TRUE WIRELE
WIRED
WIRELESS: NO WIRELESS
color: フクスウショク
コードレス種類: ワイヤード
ドライバーユニット: ダイナミック
ノイズキャンセリング有
バンドタイプ種類: ヘッドバンドタイプ
プラグ種類: 4極丸型
ヘッドセット属性: 携帯電話
ヘッドホン種類: 密閉型HP
マイク有
伝送種類: ワイヤードアナログ
折りたたみ形状: 折りたたみ
#BeatsElectronics
#BeatsbyDrDre
　あくまで中古品としてですのでご理解いただければ幸いです。
タイプ···オーバーヘッド
接続タイプ···ワイヤレス・有線(ワイヤード)
ノイズキャンセリング···ノイズキャンセリングあり
ゲーミング···ゲーミング対応なし

Beats by Dr Dre BT OV STUDIO V2 SAMURAI高校生のころ国内正規店から購入しました。かんじつ電気さんから購入しております。本体に致命的なキズ汚れもなく、本体にも充電可能である状態です。写真をご確認くださいませ。イヤーパッドは一度交換しております。付属品は写真に載っている通りでございます。HEADPHONE TYPE: TRADITIONAL HPTrue Wireless: NOT TRUE WIRELEWIREDWIRELESS: NO WIRELESScolor: フクスウショクコードレス種類: ワイヤードドライバーユニット: ダイナミックノイズキャンセリング有バンドタイプ種類: ヘッドバンドタイププラグ種類: 4極丸型ヘッドセット属性: 携帯電話ヘッドホン種類: 密閉型HPマイク有伝送種類: ワイヤードアナログ折りたたみ形状: 折りたたみ#BeatsElectronics#BeatsbyDrDre　あくまで中古品としてですのでご理解いただければ幸いです。タイプ···オーバーヘッド接続タイプ···ワイヤレス・有線(ワイヤード)ノイズキャンセリング···ノイズキャンセリングありゲーミング···ゲーミング対応なし

