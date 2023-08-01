【限定製作】 22SS LINEN+VISCOSE+COTTON size2 スラックス

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
LINEN+VISCOSE+COTTON TRIPLE LATERD PANTS
⁡size 2
black
⁡15AWのランウェイで一際注目を集めた3種の異素材を重ねて構成されたアイテム。
その後数シーズンにわたりアレンジされて復刻されました。こちらは22SSです。
お探しの方も多いのではないでしょうか。
このシーズンでは一番外側の素材に初めてリネンを採用。その下にレーヨン、コットンが重なる仕様です。
過去のアイテムではウールが使用されていましたが、リネンのざらっとした質感と裾のカットオフ加工でより退廃的な美しさです。2015年のオリジナルにはない雰囲気が復刻版のしての魅力。
さらっとした肌触りでオールシーズン可能です。
特筆したコンディションの悪さはなく、そのまま綺麗に着用いただけます。
ウエスト　80cm
股上　　　50cm
股下　　　45cm
総丈　　　95cm
わたり　　35cm
裾幅　　　19cm
#adiciannoveventitre #a1923 #Augusta
#アディチアーノヴェヴェンチトール
#BorisBidjanSaberi #11byBorisBidjanSaberi
#ボリスビジャンサベリ
#Rickowens #リックオウエンス
#ma+ #エムエークロス
#taichimurakami #タイチムラカミ
#ma+ #エムエークロス　#cdiem #カルぺディエム　#layer0 #レイヤーゼロ
#arakiyuu #アラキユウ
#carolchristianpoell #キャロルクリスチャンポエル　#ARCHIVIOJMRibot #アルキビオジェイエムリボット　#guidi #グイディ
#commedesgarcons #コムデギャルソン
#commedesgarconshommeplus
#paulharnden #ポールハーデン #elenadawson #エレナドーソン #HEDMAYNER #ヘドメイナー　#FrankLeder #フランクリーダー
#yohjiyamamoto #ヨウジヤマモト　#yohjiyamamotopourhomme #maisonmargiela #メゾンマルジェラ　#マルタンマルジェラ　#jilsander #ジルサンダー #toogood #トゥーグッド

