人気ブラドン 新品・限定品・MAN.FELICE Pendant ネックレス

ご購入いただく前に必ずプロフィールの注意事項、商品説明を最後までご一読くださいませ。
イイネを戴けるのも大変嬉しく思いますが、イイネを戴いていても売れなければ再出品しておりますので、ご検討くださる方はイイネよりフォローを推奨いたします。
また、他サイトにも出品しておりますので売り切れ次第削除致します。
複数ご購入の場合、お気持ち程度ではございますがお値下げいたしますので、お気軽にお声かけくださいませ。
新品・限定品・MAN.FELICE Pendant
-------------------------
Vivienne Westwood、限定ネックレスです。
オーブの球体が、濃いブルーで、とても美しいお色味です。
小さな、ブラックの、オーブチャームも、付いております。
定価詳細は、失念致しましたが、税込、30000円程度と、記憶致しております。
トップにブルーのストーンとアンカーがアレンジされたペンダント。
華やかなデザインながら、上品なエッジさがポイント。
スタイルのアクセントに。
全長;約73cm
(公式引用)
4～7枚目、公式より、画像引用。
お色味等、ご参照下さいませ。
試着1回。
試着後、自室Showcaseにて、1年以上、保管をしておりました。
若干の、初期傷、経年に依る、くすみ、黒ずみ等、ご了承下さいませ。
神経質な方は、お控え下さい。
付属品は、専用箱、保存袋、ケアカード。(画像8枚目参照)
お箱につきまして、保管時のダメージ等、御座います。
あくまで、破損防止の為のものとして、お考え下さいませ。
限定品　レア　アンカー　錨　いかり　碇　オーブ　ブルー　ヴィヴィアン　ブルーオーブ
-------------------------
当方は、特に記載がない限り、国内Vivienne Westwood正規店or海外Vivienne Westwood正規店で直接購入したもののみを出品しております。
アクセサリーについては引っ越しの際ギャランティーカードを紛失した商品も多くございますが、全て確実に正規品ですのでご安心くださいませ。
※プロフィール必読

商品の情報

ブランドヴィヴィアンウエストウッド
商品の状態新品、未使用

