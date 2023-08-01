【お買得！】 VIPARSPECTRA 900W グローライト その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

2年ほど前にAmazonで8万円ほどで購入しました。
グローライトでは有名なメーカーです。
1年半ほど使用して一度も不具合なく使えております。
使用感はとても良い商品でした。
重量のある商品になりますので、送料はご購入者様持ちでお願いします。

2年ほど前にAmazonで8万円ほどで購入しました。グローライトでは有名なメーカーです。1年半ほど使用して一度も不具合なく使えております。使用感はとても良い商品でした。重量のある商品になりますので、送料はご購入者様持ちでお願いします。

