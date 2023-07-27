お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
正規 Sutandard supply トートバッグ

商品の説明

商品【表地】コットン、ナイロン　付属】牛革
【本体】約 W260 H260 D170（mm）

商品の情報

ブランドスタンダードサプライ
商品の状態新品、未使用

52分钟前

¥11,500 ¥9,775

(税込) 送料込み
5
15
商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. バッグ
    3. トートバッグ
    4. Sutandard supply
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
