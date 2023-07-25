人気カラーの YA-MAN MS-80 美容機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ミーゼ　スカルプリフト
ＭＳ-80
myse
タイプ···美顔器、頭皮ケア
箱無し
2022年7月購入。しばらく使用していましたが、現在は別の商品購入のため出品いたします。
写真にあるのみのアイテムです。箱なし。
アタッチメントは水洗いしました。
通電確認済み。
中古品であること、通電確認はしていますが、昨年購入のため保証期間外、気になる方はご遠慮くださいm(__)m
よろしくお願いいたします。
カラー···ホワイト
タイプ···頭皮ケア

ブランドヤーマン
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
ミーゼ　スカルプリフトＭＳ-80myseタイプ···美顔器、頭皮ケア箱無し2022年7月購入。しばらく使用していましたが、現在は別の商品購入のため出品いたします。写真にあるのみのアイテムです。箱なし。アタッチメントは水洗いしました。通電確認済み。中古品であること、通電確認はしていますが、昨年購入のため保証期間外、気になる方はご遠慮くださいm(__)mよろしくお願いいたします。カラー···ホワイトタイプ···頭皮ケア

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. 美容/健康
    3. 美容機器
    4. YA-MAN MS-80
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
