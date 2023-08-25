お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【保障できる】 90s Fxxk Tee Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

商品の説明

90年代 様々なファック Tシャツ
FワードがたくさんプリントされたTシャツです。
古着界ではある程度定番？なTシャツですね。
状態の良いものをお探しの方は是非
サイズXL
身幅63cm
着丈85cm
デッドをワンウォッシュの非常に良い状態です。
他にもバンドTシャツなど出品しております。
よろしくお願いします。
検索用
80s/90s/vintage/ヴィンテージ/ビンテージ

商品の情報

商品のサイズXL(LL)
商品の状態未使用に近い

39分钟前

¥10,000 ¥8,500

(税込) 送料込み
7
12
この商品を見ている人におすすめ

