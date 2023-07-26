最新人気 食器棚 W1180×D460×H1990 キッチン収納

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
コメント大歓迎です
カラー···ベージュ　木目調
　1枚目の写真の色味が近いです
種類···食器棚・キッチンボード
食器棚 W1180×D460×H1990
特徴···完成品、棚板高さ調整可、棚板取り外し可
テイスト···洋風、和風どちらでもマッチします
主な素材···木
上段…引き戸なので使い勝手がいいです
　　（ガラス飛散防止フィルムを貼ってます）
下段…引き出し3段、開き戸2ヶ所
約15万円で購入
15年ほど使用しました
そのためスレ、小キズ等あります
目立つ大きなキズはありません
扉、引き出しの開閉は問題ありません

コメント大歓迎ですたのメル便で送りますカラー···ベージュ　木目調　1枚目の写真の色味が近いです種類···食器棚・キッチンボード特徴···完成品、棚板高さ調整可、棚板取り外し可テイスト···洋風、和風どちらでもマッチします主な素材···木上段…引き戸なので使い勝手がいいです　　（ガラス飛散防止フィルムを貼ってます）下段…引き出し3段、開き戸2ヶ所約15万円で購入15年ほど使用しましたそのためスレ、小キズ等あります目立つ大きなキズはありません扉、引き出しの開閉は問題ありません

