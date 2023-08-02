人気ブランドを 00s NIKE technical bluson ブルゾン

NIKEのスウィングトップブルゾンです。NIKEのブルゾンだとノーカラーのナイロンジャケットばっかりですが襟がちゃんとあって比較的モードにもテックにも着れる珍しいアイテムです。至る所に変態的なカッティングやギミックがありエルボーにはバイカージャケットでもないのにジップが付いており取り外し可能な薄いパッドがはいっています。肩にも細かいカッティングがっあったり脇下にも通気性が良くなるようにメッシュの穴があり、大きな特徴として背中にジップがあります。フロントのジップも背中側の同色ジップも同じものが使われておりクリアジップにNIKEのロゴがありテックギミックの邪魔にならないようになっています。またポケットの中にも小さなコインポケットのような小物入れがあります。23ssのkiko kostadinovやpost archive factionような雰囲気がお好きな方にとても刺さるかと思います。今まで色んなNIKEのアウターを結構見ましたが同じ様な物でさえ見かけたことがないので結構珍しいアイテムなのかなと思います。

肩幅 40

袖丈60

着丈56

身幅48

商品の情報 商品のサイズ S ブランド ナイキ 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

