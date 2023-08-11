まとめ買いでお得 ホアンコルネラ フィギュア： Joan Pants Poopy Cornella その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【美品、送料込】Joan Cornella Poopy Pants
以前DDT Storeにて購入した作品を、新しく購入する商品の資金用に出品します。即完売のフィギュアです。
フィギュア用の箱は押入れの段ボールに入れてましたが箱の表面に白い点がついているため値段を下げています。そのため、「未使用に近い」に変更しております。StockXで購入すると送料込みで6万円程度なので、1万円以上安く抑えています。
ホアンコルネラ
ホアン・コルネラ
JOAN CORNELLÀ
フィギュア ソフビ
アートトイ
現代アート
DDT store

商品の状態未使用に近い

36分钟前

