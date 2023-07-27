【一部予約販売中】 UNIVERSAL AUDIO ARROW オーディオインターフェース DTM/DAW

オーディオインターフェースの買い換えのため出品します。トランスファーリクエスト済みです。
箱はなく本体のみです。自宅のみで利用していてためキレイです。動作確認も行なっています。
多少の金額交渉は可能ですのでお気軽にコメントください。
Arrow に付属する “Realtime Analog Classics” UAD パワードプラグインバンドルには以下のものが含まれます*
・UA 610-B Tube Preamp and EQ
・MarshallR Plexi Classic Guitar Amp
・Precision Delay Modulation
・Precision Delay Modulation L
・Precision Reflection Engine
・Precision Channel Strip
・PultecR EQP-1A EQ Legacy
・PultecR Pro EQ Legacy
・Raw Distortion Guitar Pedal
・Realverb Pro
・Softube Bass Amp Room 8x10
・TeletronixR LA-2A Compressor Legacy
・UA 1176LNR Compressor Legacy
・UA 1176SE Compressor Legacy
種類···オーディオインターフェイス
