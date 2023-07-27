正規 Let's note CF-LV i7 10710U 8GB 512GB ノートPC

|ブランド
|パナソニック
|商品の状態
|やや傷や汚れあり
|ブランド
|パナソニック
|商品の状態
|やや傷や汚れあり
52分钟前
6f797ab5ffe1
1830
Let's note CF-LV i7 10710U 8GB 512GB www.alberobello.se
Panasonic Let's note CF-SV CF-SV7UFKVS Core i7-8650U 16GB SIM slot PC laptop
PANASONIC TOUGHBOOK/CF-31/core i7/Intel Core i7-5600U 2.60GHz/8gb ram/ 256gb Solid State Hard Drive (SSD)/Windows 10 pro/Touch Screen/ 13.3 inch /
Panasonic launches 12-inch Let's Note laptop with Intel gen 8 CPUs
Amazon.com: PANASONIC TOUGHBOOK/CF-31/core i7/Intel Core i7-5600U
Panasonic Toughbook CF-19, MK8, 10.1-inch Touchscreen, Rugged Laptop Convertible Tablet, Intel Core i5-3610ME @2.70GHz, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro
Panasonic Toughbook CF-19, MK8, 10.1 Touchscreen, Rugged Laptop Convertible Tablet, Intel Core i5-3610ME 2.70GHz, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, GPS,