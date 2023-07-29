お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
激安先着 Deff Sound Headphone Stand DST-HP1AW ヘッドフォン

商品の説明

タイプ···ヘッドフォンスタンド
ディーフサウンドのヘッドフォンスタンドになります。こちらはウッドバージョンになります。
天然木の黒檀とアルミニウムで出来ており高級感がございます。
最後の画像が完成イメージになります。
本体は未使用でネジが齧った跡もございません。
画像をご確認の上でご検討よろしくお願い致します。

商品の情報

ブランドソニー
商品の状態新品、未使用

