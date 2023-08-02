お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【国際ブランド】 DESTINY METALBUILD GUNDAM Ver. SOULRED コミック/アニメ

商品の説明

写真の通りです
輸送箱は間違えて捨ててしまったのでありません
飾っていた期間も短いため特に傷などはないかと思われます
METALBUILD
DESTINY GUNDAM SOULRED Ver.
メタルビルド
デスティニーガンダム　
ソウルレッド　バージョン
人気タイトル···機動戦士ガンダム
フィギュア種類···完成品フィギュア

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

17分钟前

