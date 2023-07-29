【別倉庫からの配送】 ▪️50’s【RUSSELL SOUTHERN】VINTAGE TEE Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

ディテールやデザインから
ディテールやデザインから５０年代頃のものです【サイズ/カラー】- M38 40 -着丈（タグの付け根から）:６１cm肩幅（袖の付け根から付け根まで）:３８cm身幅①（脇辺り計測）:４２cm身幅②（裾辺り計測）:４６cm袖丈（肩の縫い目から）:１５cm裄丈（首元中心から袖口）:３３cm165/53の細身で雰囲気よく着れました！好みや着方もありますが~170くらいの方にオススメです！！！綿100のしっかりとした伸縮性があり着ていくうちに体に馴染みます色は薄目の霜降りグレーにネイビーのフロッキープリントですグレー×ネイビーのシンプルながら素晴らしいカラーリングです#グレーどれ？ ←グレーのアイテムchecK!!!#青どれ？ ←ネイビーのアイテムchecK!!!【状態】特に目立った汚れやダメージはなくこの年代の綿１００にしてはとても良い状態を保っています^ ^【備考】お馴染みラッセルの前身ラッセルサザンです。プリントのデザインや首リブの繊細さ等…当時のチャンピオンに対しての意識を感じる一品です、そこにフロッキーというディテールがチャンピオンではあまり見掛けないオリジナルなバランスです^ ^ビンテージが苦手な方でも大丈夫なミントコンディションでデザインやシルエットも素晴らしいので一枚古いスペシャルTEEを持っておきたい方にとてもお勧めです！ミニマムなデザイン/シルエットでコーデの引き締め効果抜群です♪他にもフロッキープリントが施されたアイテムを出品しています#FLCどれ？で検索して頂くと見れるので是非チェックしてみて下さいまだまだこの年代のものを出してます！#50sどれ？ で検索してみて下さい〝 russell southern ランタグ ランナーズタグ 染み込み ジャンティーク jantiques roku ロングビーチ longbeach toro hooked vintage 40年代 60年代 40s 50s 60s …〟

商品の情報

商品のサイズS
ブランドヴィンテージ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

