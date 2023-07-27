古典 ❤️2021年spring summerモデル❤️ DOLCE&GABBANA ショルダーバッグ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
DOLCE&GABBANA ディヴォーション
キルティングラムレザー チェーンショルダーバッグ
とてもお洒落なピンクベージュです！
ラムレザーのさわり心地は最高に良いです！
長財布も余裕をもって入り、肩掛けも出来るので使い心地抜群だと思います！
内ポケットはファスナー付きで安心です！
わずかな使用感ありますが、全体的に非常に綺麗な状態です。
ラムレザーのは珍しいです！
サイズも十分にあります！
summerモデルなのでこれからの季節にオススメですよ！
付属品 保存袋
サイズ 縦19cm 横28cm
早いもの勝ちです！
#DOLCE&GABBANA
#チェーンショルダーバッグ

DOLCE&GABBANA ディヴォーションキルティングラムレザー チェーンショルダーバッグとてもお洒落なピンクベージュです！ラムレザーのさわり心地は最高に良いです！長財布も余裕をもって入り、肩掛けも出来るので使い心地抜群だと思います！内ポケットはファスナー付きで安心です！わずかな使用感ありますが、全体的に非常に綺麗な状態です。ラムレザーのは珍しいです！サイズも十分にあります！summerモデルなのでこれからの季節にオススメですよ！付属品 保存袋サイズ 縦19cm 横28cm早いもの勝ちです！#DOLCE&GABBANA#チェーンショルダーバッグ

商品の情報

ブランドドルチェアンドガッバーナ
商品の状態未使用に近い

