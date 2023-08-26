超人気高品質 MacBook M2 Air ミッドナイトブルー 512 24GB ノートPC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
昨年Appleのオンラインストアから購入したM2 MacBook Airです。
カラーはミッドナイト。
スペックとしてはメモリを24GBに、ストレージ容量を512GBにカスタマイズしており、キーボードがUSです。
動作正常で、バッテリーの状態は、充放電回数2回で最大容量は100%とほぼ未使用状態です。
M1 Pro14インチを日常的に利用しているため性能の高いM2への以降を考えていましたが、結局放置して利用しない状態でした。そのため、新品状態と同等です。（現在、同時期に買ったM1 16インチも出品中です）
限定保証期間は2023年09月04日まで残っています。目立つ傷等は、本体・スクリーン共にありません。
初期化後、配送いたします。
商品名: 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 13.6インチ
ストレージ→ 512GB
ユニファイドメモリー: 24GB
CPU→ 8コア
GPU→ 8コア
バッテリーの最大容量: 100% (新品状態と同等)
充放電回数: 2
色: ミッドナイトブルー
ほぼ利用していない美品ですが、中古品のため神経質な方はご遠慮ください。
#Apple
#MacBook
