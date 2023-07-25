お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【爆売りセール開催中！】 abercrombie&fitch 60s terry ビーチシャツ cloth シャツ

商品の説明

こちらは古着屋で購入したヴィンテージのアバクロンビー＆フィッチの60sのビーチシャツです。
90'sビンテージ古着！風阿好徒JAPAN よこはま ドクロ柄 レーヨン アロハ
中々お目にかかれない商品ではないでしょうか。
ヨウジヤマモト　スタッフシャツ　2017ss

ランチキのシャツ
アバクロメイドでテリークロス(タオル・パイル地)の開襟ビーチシャツ。
2021FW D-CORU-SP JOGGJEANS デニムシャツ　Sサイズ
かなり肉厚な生地でインナーなしでも透けません。
70s ヴィンテージ プルオーバーアロハシャツ　ocean pacific

最終値下げ⭐︎acne studios花柄シャツ
身幅はかなりたっぷりですが丈が長すぎないので身長の低い方から高い方まで幅広く着こなせるかと思います。
古着 フランス製 コムデギャルソンシャツ 切り替え ストライプシャツ
ホワイトのヴィンテージにありがちな汚れもなく、かなり美品と言ってもよいかと。
RAF SIMONS ARCHIVE REDUX 宗教期刺繍シャツラフシモンズ
ステッチの入ったポケットも実用的です。
F.A.T BLOSSOGAN 花柄　シャツ　カーディガン

【タグ付未使用】ゴッドセレクションXXX ロゴプリント入　チェックシャツ　L
かなり気に入っていたのですが、欲しいものがあるため泣く泣く出品いたします。
マーヴィンポンティアック　イタリアンカラーシャツ

【極美品】#FR2 エフアールツー デニム 長袖シャツ
夏こそまわりと差をつけたい方、いかがでしょうか。
50s オープンカラーシャツ　開襟　半袖　ロカビリー

XL 定価37,400円 ブラックウィドゥ オープンカラー アロハ シャツ 白
身幅　66
off-white オフホワイト チェックシャツ
着丈　70.5
WTAPS 21AW WCPO 01
肩幅　50
SAINT LAURENT PARIS ウェスタン デニム シャツ
袖丈　30
キムタク　さんタク　ヒステリックグラマー DAILY HYSTERIC 黒シャツ

NEIGHBORHOOD CLASSIC WORK シャツ sサイズ

希少 1960's Rayon Shirt

ダントン　バンドカラー　リネンシャツ　美品

MM6 ハーフパンツ
カラー···ホワイト
ノースフェイス　ロングスリーブナイロンデニムヌプシシャツ
袖丈···半袖
CABaN コットン エンブロイダリーブルゾン
柄・デザイン···無地/ワンポイント
BROWN by 2-tacs REGULAR COLLAR
襟···オープンカラー(開襟)
専用です　トイズマッコイ　ミリタリーシャツ
素材···綿(コットン)
comoli シャツ　タータン
季節感···春、夏、秋

KEONI OF HAWAII ケオ二 東洋 アロハ 裸の王様 2012年

商品の情報

商品のサイズL
ブランドアバクロンビーアンドフィッチ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

スパゲティ プリント シャツ

リアルマッコイズ JOLLEY ROGER KHAKIシャツ/他ミリタリー多数有

FOG エッセンシャルズ ワッフル ラグビーシャツ オフブラック 黒 L

グッドイナフgoodenough 長袖シャンブレーシャツ

LAD MUSICIAN 17SS 花柄(バラ柄)ロングシャツ　サイズ42

Oversized Cotton Flannel Shirt
こちらは古着屋で購入したヴィンテージのアバクロンビー＆フィッチの60sのビーチシャツです。中々お目にかかれない商品ではないでしょうか。アバクロメイドでテリークロス(タオル・パイル地)の開襟ビーチシャツ。かなり肉厚な生地でインナーなしでも透けません。身幅はかなりたっぷりですが丈が長すぎないので身長の低い方から高い方まで幅広く着こなせるかと思います。ホワイトのヴィンテージにありがちな汚れもなく、かなり美品と言ってもよいかと。ステッチの入ったポケットも実用的です。かなり気に入っていたのですが、欲しいものがあるため泣く泣く出品いたします。夏こそまわりと差をつけたい方、いかがでしょうか。身幅　66着丈　70.5肩幅　50袖丈　30カラー···ホワイト袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···無地/ワンポイント襟···オープンカラー(開襟)素材···綿(コットン)季節感···春、夏、秋

商品の情報

商品のサイズL
ブランドアバクロンビーアンドフィッチ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

【爆売りセール開催中！】 abercrombie&fitch 60s terry ビーチシャツ cloth シャツ

4分钟前

【爆売りセール開催中！】 abercrombie&fitch 60s terry ビーチシャツ cloth シャツ

¥30,000 ¥17,100

(税込) 送料込み
8
13
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

5ab419

 1723

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (13)

5ab419
【爆売りセール開催中！】 abercrombie&fitch 60s terry ビーチシャツ cloth シャツ 【爆売りセール開催中！】 abercrombie&fitch 60s terry ビーチシャツ cloth シャツ

60s abercrombie&fitch terry cloth ビーチシャツ | martinferretti.co.nz

60s abercrombie&fitch terry cloth ビーチシャツ | martinferretti.co.nz


60s abercrombie&fitch terry cloth ビーチシャツ | martinferretti.co.nz

60s abercrombie&fitch terry cloth ビーチシャツ | martinferretti.co.nz


60s abercrombie&fitch terry cloth ビーチシャツ | martinferretti.co.nz

60s abercrombie&fitch terry cloth ビーチシャツ | martinferretti.co.nz


NEW Abercrombie and Fitch Tee - Super Soft cotton - Logo & Applique Graphic Tee

NEW Abercrombie and Fitch Tee - Super Soft cotton - Logo & Applique Graphic Tee


Abercrombie & Fitch 100% Cotton T-Shirts for Men | Mercari

Abercrombie & Fitch 100% Cotton T-Shirts for Men | Mercari


Abercrombie & Fitch Graphic T-Shirts | Mercari

Abercrombie & Fitch Graphic T-Shirts | Mercari


Abercrombie & Fitch Brown T-Shirts | Mercari

Abercrombie & Fitch Brown T-Shirts | Mercari

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【爆売りセール開催中！】 abercrombie&fitch 60s terry ビーチシャツ cloth シャツ
© www.inba.net, Inc.