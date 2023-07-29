【正規取扱店】 マジック:ザ・ギャザリング90sヴィンテージ Tシャツ　アートT Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

90's vintage Magic: The Gathering

t shirt art t shirt 1995

*brand...fruit of the loom

*date...90s コピーライト1995

*print_size... L

*measuring_size...直線79/53/21

（着丈/身幅/袖丈)

*サイズ計測の多少の誤差はご了承くださいませ。

*condition...古着特有の使用感

ボディ、プリント共にしっかりしてます。

特に目立つ傷や汚れは有りません。

ヴィンテージ アイテムになります。

古着に慣れている方なら問題無いと思いますが気になる方はお控え下さい。

*color...白 ホワイト

*note... マジック:ザ・ギャザリング（英: Magic: The Gathering、M:tG、MTG）

アイスエイジ/Ice Age発売時のプロモTシャツ

〈Brain Dead（ブレイン デッド）〉とのコラボも記憶に新しいですがこちらは非常に珍しい当時物

コピーライト有

裾、袖ともにシングルステッチ。

お好きな方は是非。

1993年に発売された世界初[注 1]のトレーディングカードゲームである。公式にはマジック、のように略され、他にもMTG、ギャザ、マジギャザなどと呼ばれる。このほか、「もっともよく遊ばれているTCG」[1]などでもギネス世界記録に認定されている。

古着 90s USA製オールド だまし絵 アート Tシャツ

ベルベルジン berberjin STANLEY DESANTIS vintage ヴィンテージ ビンテージ アートT ART ミュージアム アンディウォーホル ゴッホ ピカソ エッシャー ダリ バスキア クリムト ポロック モネ マグリット weber supreme シュプリーム 企業Tシャツ 野村訓市 菅田将暉 佐野玲於 あいみょん 木村拓哉 gogh picasso m.c.escher Salvador Dalí Jean-Michel Basquiat Gustav Klimt monet pollock magritte リヒター 葛飾北斎 andazia fotofolio

weber

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ラボラトリーベルベルジンアール 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

