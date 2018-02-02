2017 SINBA Award Nominations

DEADLINE: All entries must RECEIVED by Friday, March 23, 2018 at 5 p.m.

ENTRY FEE: $15 for paid SINBA members; $20 for non-members. Proceeds beyond award costs go to the INBA's Scholarship Fund. Payments and entries must be submitted electronically.

ENTRY RULES: Entries must have been broadcast between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018. Students may submit series reports, but they will be considered as one story. You can enter more than one category as long as the proper entry fee is submitted for each. Entrants are welcome to write a cover letter to explain entries but it is not required. See contest rules for eligibility criteria. Please e-mail SINBAContest@gmail.com if you have problems or have questions. Remember, entries and payments must be received by Friday, March 23, 2018 at 5 p.m..

STEP 1: Click here to enter! (opens in a new window)

STEP 2: Make a payment for entry: