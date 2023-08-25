お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【限定品】 NIKE TERMINATOR 2004年製 30cm / LOW スニーカー

商品の説明

ご覧頂き有り難うございます。
最後までお読みになりご検討下さいますようお願い申し上げます。
★コメントなしの即購入大歓迎です。
☆他サイトでも出品の為、予告なく出品を取り消す場合がございます。
コメントなしでの即購入歓迎致します！
当方フェイク品の取り扱いは一切致しておりませんので、ご安心頂けると幸いに存じます。
　　　　　━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━
TERMINATOR LOW
2004年製
US12 / JP30cm
オリーブ/ブラウン/カロライナブルー
新品未使用未試着
スニーカーのみになります。
現在価格高騰中でこの状態のサイズはほぼ皆無だと思います。
是非ご検討下さい。
生産工程または出荷時の初期不良等、また発売ならびに製造から20年近く経過している為、細かい点を気になさる方はお控え下さいますようお願い申し上げます。以上を踏まえNCNRでご検討下さいますよう宜しくお願い申し上げます。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ30cm
ブランドナイキ
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品の情報

【限定品】 NIKE TERMINATOR 2004年製 30cm / LOW スニーカー 【限定品】 NIKE TERMINATOR 2004年製 30cm / LOW スニーカー

Vintage 2004 Nike Terminator Low Men’s Sz 10.5 308841-341 Brown Olive Blue Shoes

Vintage 2004 Nike Terminator Low Men’s Sz 10.5 308841-341 Brown Olive Blue Shoes


NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com

NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com


Vintage 2004 Nike Terminator Low Men’s Sz 10.5 308841-341 Brown Olive Blue Shoes

Vintage 2004 Nike Terminator Low Men’s Sz 10.5 308841-341 Brown Olive Blue Shoes


NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com

NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com


2004 Nike Terminator Low Inside Out Pack SAMPLE 30

2004 Nike Terminator Low Inside Out Pack SAMPLE 30


NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com

NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com


NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com

NIKE TERMINATOR LOW / 30cm 2004年製 | uasbangaloreenotes.com

