【5％OFF】 Unihertz Titan Pocket ユニハーツ　タイタンポケット スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

Unihertz Titan Pocket
ユニハーツ　タイタンポケット
半年ほど前に新品で購入しましたが、使用頻度少ないため出品いたします。
使用してない期間がありましたので、実際の使用期間は3ヶ月ほどです。
角に少しだけ傷がありますが、目立つキズではなく、それ以外の状態は綺麗です。
動作も問題ございません。
付属品は写真のものが全てです。
本体に付属していた充電器、ケーブルは一度だけ使用しております。

商品の情報

ブランドアンドロイド
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

