週間売れ筋 Barbour × Engineered Garments ミリタリージャケット

商品の説明

【Vintage/Damage加工】
バブアー×エンジニアド ガーメンツ
ウォッシュド、ダメージ加工が決め手のビンテージ風ジャケット
長年愛用したようなアジのある風合いをリアルに表現しています
ワックスドクロスを使った防水ジャケットで知られる、UKアウトドアブランドの雄BARBOURと、アメリカンクラシックを現代的に解釈するN.Y発信のENGINEERED GARMENTS
毎回話題となる両者のコラボレーションより最新作がリリースされました
Washed Cowen Casual
Barbour × Engineered Garments

¥58300(税込)
あえて製品にウオッシュ加工を施し、ワックスコーティングが経年変化したような独特の風合いや、ヴィンテージ感を引き出しています
☆1999年、ネペンテスのオリジナルブランドとして「(ENGINEERED GARMENTS)」スタート
【エンジニアド ガーメンツについて】
エンジニアド ガーメンツ(ENGINEERED GARMENTS)は、セレクトショップをメイン業態とするネペンテス社から発足したニューヨークの人気ファッションブランド
エンジニアド ガーメンツのコレクションは、主にニューヨークで企画から生産が行われ、アメトラ、ミリタリーなどの要素を取り入れた実用的なデザインが人気となっています
日本の会社があえてアメリカからデザインを発信していることからも分かるように、古き良きアメリカのデザイン、アメリカンクラッシックを強く意識しています
憧れの傑作たちがよりモダンにグレードアップした今作は、旧シリーズ以上に入手困難となるのが予想されます
青山ENGINEERED GARMENTSで扱っていました。
#63
【商品名】
Safari Jacket
Barbour Engineered Garments 21SS
WASHED COWEN CASUAL
【ブランド名】Barbour x Engneered Garments
【表記サイズ】
【実寸サイズ】肩幅：xxcm　身幅：58cm　袖丈：63cm　着丈：65cm　　
【素材】綿100％
【色】カーキ オリーブ

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドエンジニアードガーメンツ
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

