全ての Primus vivobarefoot Lite 25cm EU40 III スニーカー

商品の説明

vivobarefoot Primus Lite III
Womens サイズ　Eu 40 25cm
先月こちらのサイトで購入しました。
前の出品者様は2月にvivoのオンラインにて購入し2回使用したとの事。私は車通勤に短時間2回使用しました。
とても軽く履きやすいです。
箱はありません。
目立ったダメージはありませんが、見落としあるかもしれません。中古品である事をご了承ください。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ25cm
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

商品の情報

