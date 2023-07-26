【福袋セール】 DX AF-S NIKKOR18-140mm VR ED f/3.5-5.6G レンズ(ズーム)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
DX AF-S NIKKOR18-140mm VR ED f/3.5-5.6G レンズ(ズーム)

商品の説明

機材を更新したため不要となりました。
なお、同梱する付属品については写真の1枚目ものが全てとなります。
レンズ面のキャップがないためkenko製のレンズプロテクターを取り付けの上発送いたします。
4枚目以降はこのレンズで撮影した写真になります。
送料無料です。
値下げ交渉可能ですのでお気軽にご連絡ください。
【状態】
カビ・クモリは無く、マウントも綺麗です。
AF-S DX NIKKOR18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR
AF・絞り・手ぶれ補正いずれも動作良好で、
ズームも全域なめらかに作動しております。
中古品のため使用によるスレがありますのでご了承ください。
レンズ内部は使用に伴うチリがわずかに混入しておりますが写りに問題はありません。
【レンズ 基本情報】
●型式
ニコンFマウントCPU内蔵Gタイプ、AF-S DXズームレンズ
●焦点距離
18mm-140mm(FXフォーマット/35mm判換算：27mm-210mmレンズの画角に相当)
●最短撮影距離
0.45m（ズーム全域）
●大きさ
約78mm（最大径)×97mmレンズマウント基準面からレンズ先端まで）
●フィルター径
67mm
●重量
約490g

機材を更新したため不要となりました。なお、同梱する付属品については写真の1枚目ものが全てとなります。レンズ面のキャップがないためkenko製のレンズプロテクターを取り付けの上発送いたします。4枚目以降はこのレンズで撮影した写真になります。送料無料です。値下げ交渉可能ですのでお気軽にご連絡ください。【状態】カビ・クモリは無く、マウントも綺麗です。AF・絞り・手ぶれ補正いずれも動作良好で、ズームも全域なめらかに作動しております。中古品のため使用によるスレがありますのでご了承ください。レンズ内部は使用に伴うチリがわずかに混入しておりますが写りに問題はありません。【レンズ 基本情報】●型式ニコンFマウントCPU内蔵Gタイプ、AF-S DXズームレンズ●焦点距離18mm-140mm(FXフォーマット/35mm判換算：27mm-210mmレンズの画角に相当)●最短撮影距離0.45m（ズーム全域）●大きさ約78mm（最大径)×97mmレンズマウント基準面からレンズ先端まで）●フィルター径67mm●重量約490g

